UF doctor explains more about the new over the counter birth control pill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the nation’s first over-the-counter contraceptive pill.

It is called the ‘Opill.” It is the first of its kind that can be sold in the U.S. without a prescription.

It is an oral contraceptive that contains only the progestin hormone. Other birth control pills usually include estrogen as well.

Dr. Alex Monaco, Clinical Assistant Professor in the OBGYN Department said UF Health prescribes similar pills.

" There are two types of birth control pills with estrogen and progesterone and there are birth control pills with progesterone only. This new type of birth control has progesterone only. This is a new type that will be over the counter and it is very similar to the progesterone pills that we frequently prescribe.”

The decision comes after an independent advisory panel agreed that the drug was safe for most patients.

Dr. Monaco said it will help women reduce the number of barriers when accessing reproductive health services.

“This is a wonderful option especially for college students who are coming to school and may not have a reliable form of birth control and they may seek out a reliable form of birth control,” said Dr. Monaco. “It’s a great option for people who might not have the time to go to a doctor right away, have the resources, the insurance coverage, things like that. If people are struggling with that and want something quicker, cover-the-counter, this is a great option. It is very safe and effective.”

Dr. Monaco said it is the most effective over-the-counter birth control. It is about 93% effective.

She is unsure if it will be sold at UF health, but they will find out within the next couple of months.

“It should be available at pharmacies all around, but we will have to see how that rolls out. In terms of cost, I haven’t read or heard of what the cost will be but that will be something to watch out for, if there will be insurance coverage or not, that will have to be something we will have to follow up on.”

The Opill will in pharmacies, grocery stores, drug stores and convenience stores.

The manufacturer Perrigo hasn’t released the price for the pill yet. It will not start shipping the pill until early 2024.

