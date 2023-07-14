VIDEO: TV20 remembers Richard Simmons’ visit as he celebrates 75th birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/CNN) - Popular fitness guru Richard Simmons celebrated a milestone birthday earlier this week. Here at TV20, we are remembering his visit to the studio back in 1992.

Simmons turned 75 years old on Wednesday. He built a fitness empire in the 80s and is known for his energetic and motivating personality.

In October 1992, Simmons visited TV20 to promote one of his workout videos. He spoke with former anchor Bob Williams, showcasing his charismatic personality.

“Right now, people are making little costumes so they can send their kids out to beg for Candy! Then, it’s November, and the turkey and Christmas and the cookies. The average person in this city, this area, is going to gain eight to ten pounds by December 31st. Stop in the Name of Love!” Simmons explained while singing to Williams.

Simmons has remained out of the public eye in recent years. But the circumstances surrounding his whereabouts and well-being have provided a fair share of internet fodder.

In 2017, following a slew of reports speculating on Simmons’ health, his publicist told CNN that “everything is fine.”

Simmons has made a resurgence in recent years when his previously dormant YouTube page began posting videos of his vintage workout tapes, inspiring people to stay active during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“Hope you enjoy and sweat your pants off!” the caption of a March 2020 video read.

In 2022, the release of a documentary about the icon’s lack of public visibility in recent years prompted Simmons to write an update on his verified Facebook page thanking his followers for the support.

@tvgator1 archived the video from the TV20 newscast and uploaded it to YouTube in 2009.

