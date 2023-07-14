‘We need closure’: Loved ones hold balloon release to honor 16-year-old teen killed in 2022 shooting

Kent Rene Patterson Jr. is being remembered on his birthday.
Kent Rene Patterson Jr. is being remembered on his birthday.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Balloons flew towards the sky as family and friends of Kent Rene Patterson Jr. remembered his life in honor of his birthday.

“It’s hard, we shouldn’t be here doing this,” shared Patterson’s mother-in-law, Kardeidre Jackson. “We should be out, going to dinner, having a party, we shouldn’t be at a cemetery. It’s not fair, it’s not right.”

His relatives gathered by his grave at the Campground Cemetery in Reddick. Patterson was shot and killed outside of his mother in law’s home in Orange Lake on August of 2022. Patterson’s aunt says he would’ve been 17 years old.

Family members tell TV20 his case remains unsolved. They say Patterson left behind his now, 4-month old daughter, Kennedy.

“The family is going to make sure she’s good,” shared aunt Deborah waters. “Kennedy’s gonna be fine. She would’ve been better with him because that’s the person he was. He would’ve been a great father, even at a young age. He would’ve been the best father that child would’ve ever wanted.”

Loved ones say they want justice for a son, nephew, and father who is missed.

“Right now all we need is justice because, God doesn’t make mistakes,” stated Waters. “It may not feel good, but God doesn’t make mistakes. We need closure. Somebody knows something.”

Family members call the shooting unjustified, as no suspects have been arrested.

