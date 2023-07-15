ASO: Man arrested on charges of molesting 10-year old

Scott is a registered juvenile sex offender with a previous conviction for sexual assault from...
Scott is a registered juvenile sex offender with a previous conviction for sexual assault from 2018.(Alachua County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 10 year-old child on Friday.

Deputies say Larance Scott, 22, lured a child to a shed and inappropriately touched her Thursday evening.

They report that video surveillance footage from the apartment complex shows Scott gesturing at the victim to follow him behind the shed.

Deputies say Scott lured the child by asking her to play hide-and-go-seek. They say that once behind the shed, Scott picked up the victim and touched her buttocks without her consent.

TRENDING: Ocala man leads deputies on high-speed chase with minors trapped inside the vehicle

Deputies say security footage appears to show Scott placing his hands near his genital region while speaking to the victim.

Scott is a registered juvenile sex offender with a previous conviction for sexual assault from 2018.

He is booked at the Alachua County Jail on counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 years old.

