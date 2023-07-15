Celebration of life held for Dr. Simon Otis Johnson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Respect--that is one of many things people said they learned from Dr. Simon Otis Johnson at his celebration of life.

Dr. Johnson died at 95 on July 3 after a life dedicated to education in Gainesville.

He was the first African-American professor at the University of Florida, and a co-founder of Caring and Sharing Learning School in east Gainesville.

“He and Mrs. Verna Johnson were visionaries in terms of creating a school that has been an anchor for not only just the children but also our community and different organizations that Dr. Johnson and verna were a part of,” said the school’s board chair, Charlie Jackson.”

“He leaves the impact of kindness,” said a Sharing and Caring student, Alijah Graham, “honesty, integrity and just overall being a really great person.”

For many people, “I feel good” is a greeting they will always remember Dr. Johnson for.

They also say his biggest legacy will be what he did for kids in Gainesville with Caring and Sharing.

“And while people say that no one person can fill the shoes of Dr. Johnson, they also believe that the future of Caring and Sharing has never been brighter.

“His son,” said Yvette Carter, “Mr. Peterson, is the principal of that school. I think what it will do is add a boost, an extra way to move forward for the young people because they knew they’re doing this good work in honor of Dr. Simon.”

“All we can do at this point as a board for the caring and sharing school is remain very,” said Jackson, “very vigilant, remain very, very effective. It’s because of dr. Johnson we’ve added two more building that are going to increase our student population up to around 300 students.”

Jackson--who is Johnson’s nephew--said it is going to take a village to carry on the legacy that doctor Simon Otis Johnson leaves behind.

