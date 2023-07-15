A Cessna Fixed-Wing plane made an emergency landing on I-10

A Cessna Fixed-Wing plane that was heading to Cross City landed on the I-10 interstate near the Osceola National Forest.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot had to make an emergency landing on I-10 after the plane ran out of gas.

Suwannee County deputies say the Cessna Fixed-Wing plane which was heading to Cross City landed on the interstate near the Osceola National Forest at around 4 p.m. on July 15th, due to a fuel tank supply failure.

Our news partner WCTV reports that a driver helped out by flashing his hazard lights to slow down traffic other drivers pushed the plane to the grassy median.

All lanes of I-10 were then shut down at around 6 p.m. to allow the refueled plane to take off again.

No one was injured.

