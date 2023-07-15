Federal Judge visits former courtroom in Putnam County to see portrait in his honor

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Federal Judge paid a visit to his old courtroom in Putnam County to see a portrait that is being put up in his honor on Friday.

Judge Carlos Mendoza served as Circuit Judge in the felony division from 2011 to 2014 at the Putnam County Courthouse.

He was the first judge to serve in the courtroom when it moved from the Courthouse to the Annex Building.

He was then appointed as a Federal Judge of the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida by former President Obama in 2014.

Judge Mendoza signed the portrait, which will hang in the felony courtroom at the courthouse.

