FHP: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Bradford County

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights died after a fatal motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say that around 2:45 A.M., a man, 39, was traveling south in a motorcycle on Southeast County Road 21B, west of Keystone Heights in Bradford County.

They say the man was approaching the intersection at Southeast 8th Avenue when he drove off the roadway into the right grass shoulder.

Troopers say he continued driving on the grass shoulder until colliding with a mailbox. The man was separated from the motorcycle and came to rest near the area of impact.

The man was pronounced deceased on scene. Troopers report he was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.

