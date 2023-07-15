Food4Kids Backpack Program receives $100,000 donation from Gas South

The donation is a part of Gas South’s annual “Impact Investments Awards” program.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with Gas South announced they will be donating thousands of dollars to Food4Kids on Wednesday.

Gas South, a Southeastern natural gas provider, will give $100,000 to the Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida. Food4Kids provides food and vital resources to children between the ages of 5 to 18 experiencing food insecurity in Alachua, Levy, and Dixie Counties.

The donation is a part of Gas South’s annual “Impact Investments Awards” program. Through the program, Gas South donates money to various children and family charities throughout Georgia and North Florida.

Gas South officials say the donation will enable the nonprofit to expand their services into Bradford County and to purchase a box truck for transporting food in bulk.

