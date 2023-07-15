Governor DeSantis appoints seven to Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with ties to North Central Florida were appointed to the state’s Concrete Masonry Education Council on Friday.
Governor DeSantis announced the appointment of seven members: Ted Caviglia, Randy Dunlap, Shawn McGee, Jerry Painter, Preston Sparkman, and the reappointment of Michael “Brad” Coolidge and Robert Melgaard.
Jerry Painter is a Santa Fe College graduate and is also the former president of Painter Masonry Inc. in Gainesville.
Robert Melgaard is a Florida Gateway College graduate and a member of the Florida Masonry Apprenticeship and Education Foundation.
TRENDING: Florida FFA receives support for programming statewide
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.