Governor DeSantis appoints seven to Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with ties to North Central Florida were appointed to the state’s Concrete Masonry Education Council on Friday.

Governor DeSantis announced the appointment of seven members: Ted Caviglia, Randy Dunlap, Shawn McGee, Jerry Painter, Preston Sparkman, and the reappointment of Michael “Brad” Coolidge and Robert Melgaard.

Jerry Painter is a Santa Fe College graduate and is also the former president of Painter Masonry Inc. in Gainesville.

Robert Melgaard is a Florida Gateway College graduate and a member of the Florida Masonry Apprenticeship and Education Foundation.

