MCSO deputies are investigating a horse that was allegedly shot

Deputies responded to a ranch in the area of northeast Jacksonville Road in the town of Anthony where a horse was allegedly shot.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies are investigating after a horse was apparently shot and killed in Marion County.

Deputies responded to a ranch in the area of northeast Jacksonville Road in the town of Anthony.

The owners of the horse told deputies the incident happened on July 13th, but didn’t call law enforcement until July 14th.

Officials say the horse’s body was already buried when they arrived.

A necropsy will now be performed on the horse.

