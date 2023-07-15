Ocala Electric Utility marks 125th anniversary with celebrations in Downtown Square

Officials say the utility was established back in 1898.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with Ocala Electric Utility kicked off their 125th year of service with festivities in the Downtown Square.

“One of our favorite things is to interact with our customers and to show them that we are customers ourselves just like they are,” shared Doug Peebles with OEU. “We care about their service so, this really means a lot to us to be able to get out here and give back a little bit to our community.”

Officials say the utility was established back in 1898. Families and residents were invited for face painting, food trucks, live music, photo booths, and games.

“I couldn’t believe they were 125 years already,” shared resident, Tiffani Delfosse. “That’s pretty nice that they can put this on for the entire community.”

Mayor Kent Guinn delivered a proclamation during the ribbon-cutting. Many who attended say the activities for children were not only enjoyable, but also educational.

Little ones enjoyed hands-on experiments that demonstrates how electricity works. They also had the chance to meet Theodore the electric bear.

“The kids always love the bucket rides. We try and do that every chance we get,” shared Glen Moehling with OEU.

Officials with the company say they now service more than 50,000 homes.

