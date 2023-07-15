Ocala family holds free back-to-school supplies giveaway

Family members said they put together one thousand bookbags to help others.
Family members said they put together one thousand bookbags to help others.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Ocala lent a helping hand to those in need of school supplies.

This was their second year organizing Backpack in the Park at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex.

Family members told TV20 they bought and packaged all the supplies themselves, with some bags containing surprises like gift cards. The bags contained traditional school supplies, such as pencils, pens, and notebooks.

Anyone could grab a free backpack and some food before they donate whatever is left to schools and apartment complexes across the city.

“If the time runs and they can’t make it we would definitely go to different schools and give to the community,” said Brittany Simmons.

Simmons said her family knows what it’s like to need help, but now they are in the position to pay it forward. She said her family put together one thousand bookbags to help others.

