People use collages to learn more about language in North Central Florida

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville are learning more about diversity of language in north central Florida.

The Matheson Museum held a workshop exploring how language injustice impacts people.

People shared stories of how they have been impacted by being multilingual in north central Florida.

Visitors participated in collage making, and organizers say it is a form of expressing how language impacts their lives.

“For example,” said Valentina Sierra, “if you’re speaking a language that I don’t understand it would be difficult to communicate, but we can use images as a middle ground. We are able to understand images to create interpretations around them even though we don’t speak the same language.”

Organizers say the goal of the event is to support multilingual speakers in north central Florida by increasing language access.

