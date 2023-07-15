Summerfield church gives away free supplies at Back-2-School Bash

By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Summerfield prepared kids for the next school year by holding a back-to-school drive.

“Last year we had given out approximately 40 backpacks, this year we’ve had 250 people attend,” said organizer Rita Reahm.

Organizers said they gave out more than 75 backpacks, while kids ate, had fun on the water slide, and checked out a Marion County Fire Rescue truck.

One family told TV20 they are new to the area and appreciate events like this.

“We just moved here from out of state and somebody told us about this online, so we came down to meet some people in the community,” said Cory Gallant. “It’s a really nice event focused on the kids and just a really good time for the kids.”

Organizers said nothing could be done without other’s support.

“We have our church members donate, we have different stores, merchants that like to donate to help us, so it’s a blessing,” said Gina Seagreve.

Backpacks were given out while supplies last.

