Alachua County is looking for cultural facility proposals to boost tourism

Alachua County officials are looking to boost tourism and sent out a request for proposals for cultural facilities from non-profits.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are looking to boost tourism to the area.

County officials sent out a request for proposals for cultural facilities from non-profits.

That includes any building dedicated to arts and culture.

County officials allocated one million dollars to the program.

Applications must be sent to the Alachua County Visitors and Convention Bureau, on 33 North Main Street, Gainesville, Florida, 32601.

Completed applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023.

If your organization is interested, click this LINK for more information.

TRENDING: Summerfield church gives away free supplies at Back-2-School Bash

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen

Latest News

Alachua County is looking for cultural facility proposals to boost tourism
Celebration of life held for Dr. Simon Otis Johnson
People use collages to learn more about language in North Central Florida
People shared stories of how they have been impacted by being multilingual in north central...
People use collages to learn more about language in North Central Florida