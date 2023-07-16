Alachua County is looking for cultural facility proposals to boost tourism

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are looking to boost tourism to the area.

County officials sent out a request for proposals for cultural facilities from non-profits.

That includes any building dedicated to arts and culture.

County officials allocated one million dollars to the program.

Applications must be sent to the Alachua County Visitors and Convention Bureau, on 33 North Main Street, Gainesville, Florida, 32601.

Completed applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023.

If your organization is interested, click this LINK for more information.

TRENDING: Summerfield church gives away free supplies at Back-2-School Bash

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.