Car flipped over in early morning crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A car accident in Gainesville ended with a car on its roof in the woods early Sunday morning.

Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a call about a single-car crash at 7:54 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and SE 43 Street. Upon arriving at the scene they found the car was flipped onto its roof off of the road and into the woods.

Firemen say that the car hit a large pole before flipping which ripped off the entire passenger side of the vehicle.

Due to the damage, firemen had to use the Jaws of Life to extract the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car. The driver was then transported to the ER as a trauma alert.

