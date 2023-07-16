GFAA holds annual artist studio tour around Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fine Arts Association is hosting this year’s Studio Artist Tour all around the city.

19 different artists are putting their work on display, and visitors can learn from them up close and personal.

“When you feel how an artist can display,” said Virginia Ylezama, “how they put whatever they have in their imagination and put it into a piece is what makes you see so many different views.”

The tour takes visitors to multiple different locations around Gainesville, including in some cases the artist’s home where you can learn from them inside their home studio, like in John Snyder’s pottery studio.

“I’m just really enjoying talking with all the folks and finding that so many folks are really interested in hearing about the obscure things I do to make my pots,” said Snyder.

Among the 19 artists, art forms ranged from sculpting to photography to glass artistry and a whole lot more.

“What makes it so different is how each artist has their own view and their own way to display whatever they are feeling in their soul,” said Ylezama.

Snyder said more than 90 people had visited his studio, and he will definitely return next year to continue putting his work on display.

“It’s a great learning experience for the people who are coming,” said Snyder. “I’m getting really great questions. Very few people are leaving here without asking one or two questions about what I do and the techniques, the kind of glazes I work with. Whether they’re potters or not I think there’s a real interest in this kind of thing these days.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.