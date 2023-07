GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A large tree fell on County Road 235A blocking both lanes of traffic Sunday afternoon.

Alachua Police Officers were in the area after the tree fell around 2:45 p.m. just north of Meadowglen.

Florida Highway Patrol maps show that the road has since been reopened.

TRENDING:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.