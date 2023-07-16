Late night car crash causes power outages

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A car accident in Keystone Heights left some residents without power Saturday night.

Bradford County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a car that had crashed into a power pole at 9:41 p.m. Saturday on SE 46 Loop.

Paramedics evaluated all four passengers of the car for minor injuries.

BCFR says power outages were reported at the time of the accident and they have since been fixed.

