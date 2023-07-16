Members of AMVETS Post 444 make donation to Rhet Cooper’s Miracle

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of AMVETS Post 444 in Bronson presented a check to the family of Rhet Cooper--a child who survived cancer three different times.

Rhet was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma at the age of three and beat it the first time.

After that, the cancer returned twice--but rhett fought through and beat it both times.

Now at age 7, Rhet is fully healthy--and his family says it is time for them to give back.

“We were supported so much from the beginning through the end and it was a really long journey,” said Rhet’s mother, Lacy, “so we can understand where the families are at and the struggle they’re going through.”

Today the Coopers received a check for two thousand dollars from the AMVETS.

The money will go towards wagons which they purchase and fill with goods for families going through the battle.

“We have a member that knows the mother of Rhet and she brought what they were doing to us,” said Post 444′s Commander, Justin Dee, “and we just felt that it was local and such an impactful thing for families going through what they’re going through and we wanted to support that.”

“You’re just in a season of isolation and fear and chaos and you don’t know what’s going on in life at that point,” said Lacy. “You’re just trying to survive. Just trying to help others survive because we understand the struggle.”

The Coopers say the cause is currently local, but they are hoping to grow it and begin spreading their cause around the country.

“We have no idea,” said Lacy. “Whatever the lord has in store, we’re willing to go bigger and go to other areas.”

The cost of each wagon is 250 dollars and they are filled with food, bed rolls, gift cards and other goods.

To support the Coopers or make a donation you can visit the website for Rhet Cooper’s Miracle.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

