Ocala announces nightly sidewalk closures

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala has announced sidewalk closures over the next few nights to allow for some much-needed cleaning.

The City of Ocala has announces that on Sunday and Monday from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., there will be sidewalk closures to accommodate scheduled pressure washing. The affected sidewalks are between Silver Springs Blvd. and SE/SW Second St. and SE Osceola Ave. and SW Second Ave.

The City says there will be no street closures and no on-street parking will be affected during the sidewalk closures.

