4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.(An Errant Knight / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEWICK, Wash. (Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after choking on what was believed to be a hot dog at a Costco in Washington state earlier this month, according to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

The child was just a few days away from her 5th birthday, KNDU reported.

Leach said several people at the store saw what happened and tried to use life-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.

EMS personnel removed food from the girl’s mouth before she was taken to the hospital where she died.

No autopsy is scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen

Latest News

Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
How to avoid rental fraud scams
Red flags to look for amid spike in rental scams
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Floods wash away children, scorching heat envelopes the West as wildfire smoke overtakes northern US
Red flags to look for amid spike in rental scams
A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.
Horse trapped in collapsed barn rescued by firefighters