Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A state park in Gilchrist County is fully re-opened after a sinkhole turned their usually clear springs brown.

According to employees of Anderson’s outdoor adventures, swimmers were told to get out of the water at Blue Springs State Park on July 16th.

Park officials say the spring head started filling with foam and turning murky.

Today, the springs are back to being clear as visitors enjoyed the weekend on the water.

