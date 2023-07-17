Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water to become murky.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A state park in Gilchrist County is fully re-opened after a sinkhole turned their usually clear springs brown.

According to employees of Anderson’s outdoor adventures, swimmers were told to get out of the water at Blue Springs State Park on July 16th.

Park officials say the spring head started filling with foam and turning murky.

Today, the springs are back to being clear as visitors enjoyed the weekend on the water.

TRENDING: GFAA holds annual artist studio tour around Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen

Latest News

Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Members of AMVETS Post 444 make donation to Rhet Cooper’s Miracle
GFAA holds annual artist studio tour around Gainesville
Ocala announces nightly sidewalk closures