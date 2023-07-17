Cox Retail Center is being built on old St. Michael’s Episcopal Church property

The old property of Saint Michael's Church is now cleared for a new mixed-use development.
By Taylor Burr
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of questions about what would be built on the old property of Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church in Gainesville, we finally have some answers.

Scherer Construction workers tore down the remaining buildings and are preparing to lay down concrete.

Superintendent John Adams confirmed what businesses are moving on the property.

" A couple of them, the first pad right behind you is going to have the cox retail center, and then the next pad is going to be a walk-in clinic and after that they don’t have any contracts that have been verified yet,” said Adams.

President of Scherer Construction Erik Otte said the second space is likely to go to a Pediatric ER but the deal is not 100% done.

The third is a shell building looking for a tenant.

He says the deals are still being ironed out, but for now they were only hired to construct the Cox building.

Gainesville residents and neighbors in Suburban Heights have spent years battling previous plans that tried to change the land use.

They say nobody knew what would fill that space.

Current Suburban Heights resident Porchia Hardy worries it will ruin the quietness of her neighborhood.

“It was unnecessary, it was fine how it was before. This is a real quiet neighborhood it’s going to bring a lot of traffic. I have a soon to be 15 year old teenage driver and the traffic worries me. There’s a cox like two minutes down the road, they could have stayed where they are at.”

Hardy says clinics, retail and restaurants are already nearby and wonders why Gainesville needs more.

Scherer Construction estimates that everything will be built is about 7 months, in early 2024.

