Crews investigating what caused Gilchrist Blue Springs to turn green over the weekend

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s clear now, but Gilchrist Blue Springs turned into Gilchrist Green Springs on Saturday after what some thought was a sinkhole opened.

The Director of the Florida Springs Institute, Robert Knight, says it was a sediment spill that could have been caused by a number of things--including increased pressure because of heavy rainfall.

“We’ve had a lot of rain lately so that’s been putting a lot of load on the aquifer,” said Knight, “the additional pressure may have changed things enough so that some rocks collapsed, a wall collapsed, a new opening was formed.

“My assistant has already dove over into the spring--he’s very familiar with the spring--and it’s changed,” continued Knight. “He can see visible changes in the layout of the orifices, the entrances, the spring vents we call them.”

Knight discussed whether increased pumping from Nestle could have had an effect on Blue Springs.

“Everything is related,” said Knight. “Everything is related. No matter how little, how much, the pumping all over north Florida is affecting the flows of the spring.”

In 2021, the Suwannee River Management District board granted nestle increased access to the springs for bottled water.

Knight says it could have a major long-term effect on the spring.

“There’s much worse things that could happen here,” said Knight. “What happens when you pump too much is you have less flow coming out of these springs, and then if you have a natural flood event in the river, the river comes back in here with black water...That would ruin the spring. The spring would be green, it would never be the same. It would not be a blue spring anymore.”

For some visitors, that idea is alarming.

“I would have concern that they eventually would go away or diminish or become unlike this pristine visual that I have of it,” said Rachelle Stiffler.

Knight said he and his partner were doing dives and taking samples to determine what caused the incident.

TV20 reached out to park officials for comment and were told nothing more than they are investigating the cause of the spill as well.

