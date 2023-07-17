FHP are taking part in “Operation Southern Slow Down”

FHP joins other law enforcement officers taking part in “Operation Southern Slow Down.”
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers around the state are cracking down on speeders this summer.

“Operation Southern Slow Down” is a week-long enforcement campaign.

It also includes law enforcement officers in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

According to the FHP, there were more than 13 thousand crashes in Florida that involved speeding in 2022.

Additionally, there were 368 deaths in relation to those crashes on Florida roads.

“Stay patient and don’t get in a hurry. No matter how eager you are to get to your destination, speeding and driving aggressively are dangerous for you and everyone around you,” said Chief Jeff Dixon, Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers ask anyone who sees aggressive driving to call Star FHP (*FHP) so they can be on the lookout for the car.

TRENDING: Cox Retail Center is being built on old St. Michael’s Episcopal Church property

