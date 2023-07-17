Registration for the City of Gainesville’s gun violence prevention summit has opened.

this is the inaugural running of the summit held by the city.
this is the inaugural running of the summit held by the city.(The City of Gainesville)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Summit, Choose Peace: The Violence Must Cease has opened registration.

The public can now register online or over the phone for the free two-day event. The summit is on August 6 and 7 at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center.

The conference is designed to bring the community together to work towards solutions to end gun violence in the community. Day one of the conference is designed for community input while day two is more for elected officials and professionals in the field.

For more information click here. Use this link to register online or call 352-393-8587.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen

Latest News

Janet Robishaw2, Ph. D., has been appointed as the new associate dean at the UF College of...
UF College of Veterinary Medicine has a new associate dean
Two dead after early morning crash
Wellborn woman steals firetruck
Belinda Waugh, 44, stole a fire truck and impersonated a firefighter
Wellborn woman steals firetruck