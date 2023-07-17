Registration for the City of Gainesville’s gun violence prevention summit has opened.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The inaugural Gun Violence Prevention Summit, Choose Peace: The Violence Must Cease has opened registration.

The public can now register online or over the phone for the free two-day event. The summit is on August 6 and 7 at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center.

The conference is designed to bring the community together to work towards solutions to end gun violence in the community. Day one of the conference is designed for community input while day two is more for elected officials and professionals in the field.

For more information click here. Use this link to register online or call 352-393-8587.

