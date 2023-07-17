Russell Report: Gator Nation awaits Billy Napier’s second season opener with the start of SEC Football Media Days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - SEC Football Media Days are underway in Nashville; the annual event serves as sort of the unofficial start of a new college football season. Been to this event many times over the years. It was always a challenge of trying to wait for the right time to snag a one-on-one interview with a coach or a player or talk to a member of the national media who was there, and I did my Sportscene radio show live from there as well. I’m sure it’s still enjoyable to go and be there but for me, some of the fun was taken out of it when the SEC Network was created and then provided, as it does now, wall to wall coverage of the event. Don’t get me wrong, they do a great job there but somehow, it’s not quite the same.

And to be honest, usually not a lot of breaking news comes from the event. The cool thing is simply that you’re talking football and you know that the regular season is just around the corner. There are certainly some issues hanging out there like the future football schedule of the league past the 2024 season and what the format will look like and I’m sure hot button issues like NIL, the transfer portal and the recruiting calendar will be discussed as well. And you never know, maybe a coach will say something he shouldn’t and that could spice things up a bit.

Meanwhile, Gator Nation gets ready for year two under Billy Napier. Most experts don’t see a great year for Florida but, being the optimist that I am, see a chance for a decent season. To me, the season hinges on winning swing games against teams like Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, not to mention a home game against Arkansas. Win those, pull off an upset or two, and a nice eight-win type season could happen and that would exceed most people’s expectations.

Between the start of the college football season lies the opening of NFL training camps and the second half of the major league baseball season. You know I’m a big baseball guy and the first half was pretty good. The Tampa Bay Rays were really good until stumbling near the all-star break and every team in that division is playing above .500 ball. The sport always needs some traditionally bad teams to play well and surprise and that happened to teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. My New York Mets? Please. But the thing I am most happy about? Maybe having to never see those all-star uniforms ever again. Did you like them? Please tell me you didn’t; they were awful. How about the novel idea of having the players wear the uniforms of the teams they represent; the unis fans recognize them in? Just saying. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report.

