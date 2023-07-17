Sickle Cell Advancements at University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Advancements in sickle cell treatment are getting some help from researchers at the University of Florida.

The idea from scientists is to localize research with patients from North Central Florida.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited disorder that changes red blood cells into a C-shape. People with sickle cell disease report being stigmatized due to their race and because they may be seen as drug seekers or addicts when they pursue medications to control pain.

The commission reports that sickle cell disease is the most common genetic disease worldwide and is estimated to affect 8,000 people in Florida -- 20 million worldwide. 95% of people diagnosed with it live in low-income and middle-income countries.

Pain management is high on the list with UF researchers, but an eventual cure for sickle cell disease is the ultimate goal.

A study was done, and still ongoing. It is done almost entirely online and examines everything from genetic history to finding any poor health choices.

Doctor Diana Wilkie, a scientist at UF, says it is crucial for health care professionals, the public, and patients with sickle cell disease to understand it’s severity and how it can be better managed.

She also describes how easy it is to take part in the study; “And they give us information about their responses for 2 years, it’s a 2 year study to see, for each individual participates for 2 years to see how they use the educational materials and how it affects their lives and the lives of their children.”

Research and treatments are ongoing, and if you would like to participate in this study click the following link for more information: https://qualifying4choices.ahc.ufl.edu/qualifying/.

