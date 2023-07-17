Two dead after early morning crash

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men, aged 20 to 50, were killed early Monday morning in a car accident on US Highway 90.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call of a car crash at 5:30 a.m. in front of the Jiffy Food Store on US Highway 90 in Live Oak. A Sedan traveling west on US Highway 90 had attempted to turn left into the Jiffy Food Store driveway before getting hit on the passenger side by a pickup truck with a trailer traveling east.

The man in the back seat of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, and the front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the Suwannee ER. Neither man was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the sedan was also taken to Suwannee ER to be treated for minor injuries. Both the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.