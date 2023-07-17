UF baseball update: Fabian transferred to Auburn; Nesbitt to UCF; Gators bring in Va. Tech catcher Donay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The offseason continued for the Gator baseball team. Florida continued to reshape their roster as two players transferred to the Big 12 and SEC. However, Florida brought in a catcher from the ACC.

Brody Donay joins the Gators after a solid freshman season with Virginia Tech. The Lakeland, Fla. native had a .260 batting average with 12 homers and 38 runs batted in. His best performance was during the Florida State series in April. Donay went 6 for 12 with two homers and 8 RBIs. Donay’s 6′5 frame brings depth to the catcher position along with Coastal Carolina transfer Tanner Garrison. The junior only has a year of eligibility remaining.

Deric Fabian has transferred to Auburn. In 22 games, the North Marion alum had ten runs batted in and two homers. Fabian’s best game of the season was versus Vanderbilt on May 12th. Fabian went 2 for 3 with a career-high 4 RBIs and a homer. The sophomore recorded a .289 batting average. He played first, second base, and shortstop. Fabian also earned some reps at left field.

Tyler Nesbitt went to UCF to join the Golden Knights program. The sophomore was a solid reliever for the Gators. In 24 1/3 innings pitched, the right-hander put up 21 strikeouts and gave up only eight earned runs off 27 hits. On March 8th versus Florida Atlantic, Nesbitt threw a career-high five scoreless innings and rung up six batters. Nesbitt joined former Gator pitcher Matt Prevesk in Orlando.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.