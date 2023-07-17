UF College of Veterinary Medicine has a new associate dean

Janet Robishaw2, Ph. D., has been appointed as the new associate dean at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine.(University of Florida)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A genomics researcher has been named associate dean at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine.

After a nationwide search, the dean of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, Dana Zimmel, has appointed Janet Robishaw, Ph.D., as the new associate dean of the college effective August 15.

Robishaw has been the associate dean of research and chair of the Department of biomedical science at the Charles E Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University since 2017. She has also been a tenured professor and chair of biomedical science at the college since 2016.

With a bachelors in chemistry and biology and a Ph.D. in physiology, Robishaw’s current research focus is on the identification of human disease-associated genetic variants contributing to disease risk and treatment response. Her transdisciplinary approach studies both human cellular and animal models.

“I’m delighted to welcome Dr. Robishaw to our team,” Zimmel said. “Her background and experience will be a huge asset to our biomedical research mission and the translational work we do to advance animal and human medicine.”

