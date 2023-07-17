The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County Commission on Monday will take a final vote on whether to institute a one year moratorium on approving new travel trailer parks and campgrounds. Commissioners would then have time to revise their current land use regulations to protect environemtnally sensitive areas.

A cancer research conference for science teachers will be hosted by UF on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is designed to engage scientists, physicians and students in conversations about community health and well-being.

The new Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative meets to elect first chair and board on Wednesday. With state money and oversight, the board would deliver drinking water from Bronson to Otter Creek and Cedar Key.

On Thursday Florida Realtors will release their home sales numbers for June. The number of sales has been dropping steadily but the average sales price had continued to rise until a month ago.

