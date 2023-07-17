Wellborn woman steals firetruck

A 44-year-old woman from Wellborn, FL stole a firetruck from Wellborn Volunteer Fire Department after being allowed to spend the night at the station.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Wellborn Volunteer Fire Department chief had allowed Belinda Waugh to stay the night at the station Friday, but when he returned Saturday afternoon both Waugh and a fire truck were missing.

Waugh later called the volunteer fire chief to tell him she had run out of gas and was at a business in Live Oak.

When a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on the scene, Waugh told him she was a volunteer firefighter with Suwannee County. The Suwannee County Fire Rescue Administration says she was not on their official roster and was not authorized to operate the fire truck.

Waugh is being charged with Grand Theft and Fraud for impersonating a firefighter.

