Alexander Springs closed after second alligator incident in a week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time Alexander Spring in the Ocala National Forest has been closed by gator activity.

This was not the first incident at the spring in the last week.

“You think they’re kind of around but they won’t hurt you,” said Gabriel Simons.

Growing up in Florida, Simons always thought alligator attacks were easily avoidable.

But after hearing of one at Alexander Springs, he says his concerns are high.

“It’s like a lightning strike,” said Simons, “you think it won’t strike you, you think you’ll be okay but I guess it can happen.”

The park shut down Monday when a man reported being bit by an alligator--he was able to drive himself to get care.

Last week, there were reports of an aggressive alligator by a nest just a few feet from a popular swimming area.

“After a couple days,” said Joseph Vela, who helped FWC agents corral the gator, “we ended up at the nest pulling out a 5′6″ alligator. Ended up removing that alligator and monitored the situation, didn’t see any more other than three-to-four footers in the area.”

A few days later, Vela received a call about the man who was bit and helped FWC officials remove the gator.

They hoped to keep it alive, but Vela says the alligator continued to be aggressive.

“For the situation,” said Vela, “for public safety and for my safety capturing it alone in a canoe, we ended up having to euthanize it. It just got a little hairy.”

“Officials with Adventure Ocala at Alexander Springs were re-directing people to Juniper Springs and other springs around the area while the park was closed.

“Well it sucks cause we were going to throw the football and dive in the springs,” said Simons, who was with four of his friends, “stuff like that. It’s super cold so we were looking forward to that, especially in Florida where it’s hot as heck.”

US Forest Service officials say the park will remain closed indefinitely until their investigation ends.

