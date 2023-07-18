Alexander Springs closed again due to alligator activity

Alexander Springs Swim Area has supposedly closed again due to another gator in the area.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A swimming spot in Marion County is closed once again due to what officials say are “Unforeseen circumstances.”

Alexander Springs Swim Area in the Ocala National Forest closed On July 10th because of a nesting gator.

Federal forest workers trapped and removed the gator and the springs opened back up a few days later.

On July 17th, people on social media are saying more gator activity has closed the springs again.

We will update this post when we have an official word.

