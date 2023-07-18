Alexander Springs closed again due to alligator activity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A swimming spot in Marion County is closed once again due to what officials say are “Unforeseen circumstances.”

Alexander Springs Swim Area in the Ocala National Forest closed On July 10th because of a nesting gator.

Federal forest workers trapped and removed the gator and the springs opened back up a few days later.

On July 17th, people on social media are saying more gator activity has closed the springs again.

We will update this post when we have an official word.

