Alligator bites man at Alexander Springs, swim area closed

Alligator (FILE)
Alligator (FILE)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just weeks after a park was closed to relocate an alligator, a man was bitten while swimming at a spring in the Ocala National Forest.

National Parks Serice officials say around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, an aggressive alligator bit a man at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area. The man was snorkeling went the animal attacked.

He suffered puncture wounds and cuts. He was able to take himself to the hospital.

The 7.5-foot alligator was removed.

RELATED: Alexander Springs closed again due to alligator activity

The swim area of the park is temporarily closed as a result of the attack. Earlier this month, the park was closed for the relocation of a different alligator.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton accepts the award from Janice Garry and Gwendolen Wagner,...
Barton receives award from League of Women Voters
Deputies say Salanci was located hiding underneath a residence.
Columbia County deputies arrest burglary suspect after multiple K9 searches
Jermaine Bright, 41, booking photo
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing a man at an apartment complex
Crews investigating what caused Gilchrist Blue Springs to turn green over the weekend