Alligator bites man at Alexander Springs, swim area closed

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just weeks after a park was closed to relocate an alligator, a man was bitten while swimming at a spring in the Ocala National Forest.

National Parks Serice officials say around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, an aggressive alligator bit a man at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area. The man was snorkeling went the animal attacked.

He suffered puncture wounds and cuts. He was able to take himself to the hospital.

The 7.5-foot alligator was removed.

The swim area of the park is temporarily closed as a result of the attack. Earlier this month, the park was closed for the relocation of a different alligator.

