Barton receives award from League of Women Voters

Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton accepts the award from Janice Garry and Gwendolen Wagner, representatives of the League of Women Voters of Alachua County.(Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The League of Women Voters of Florida recognized the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections on Monday.

Kim Barton was presented with an award for her service to Alachua County voters in the 2022 election cycle. League members met with Barton at the elections office in Gainesville on Monday afternoon to present the award.

“I am very grateful to receive this award from the League of Women Voters of Florida,” Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton said. “My entire office and our election workers should be very proud of the hard work and dedication they put forth last year. As we prepare for the 2024 Presidential Election cycle, we will continue to diligently serve Alachua County voters and residents.”

Barton was elected as the supervisor of elections in August 2016 and is the first black person to ever serve in the position. She won re-election without opposition in 2020.

