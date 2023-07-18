Captain suspended months after winning court battle against Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. presents Cpt. Rebecca Butscher with plaque honoring 30 years of service
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has suspended an employee weeks after she successfully challenged a different internal affairs investigation into her alleged conduct.

Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cpt. Rebecca “Becky” Butscher was suspended with pay effective last Thursday. Officials would not clarify why she was suspended.

They stated the suspension was pending an Administrative Investigation.

RELATED: Captain files lawsuit against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, others follow

In February, the sheriff’s office launched a different Administrative Investigation into Butscher alleging she was insubordinate. The investigation determined she had been insubordinate through her “body language and tone.”

Butscher challenged the finding arguing a number of violations of Florida’s Officer’s Bill of Rights and demanded a Compliance Review Hearing. The sheriff’s office refused the hearing and Butscher filed a lawsuit.

An Alachua County judge ruled in Butscher’s favor requiring the sheriff’s office to conduct a Compliance Review Hearing to review the allegations against her. Instead, Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. voided the investigation into Butscher.

RELATED: Sheriff Watson voids investigations into employees after judge rules against him

On July 6, a week before Butscher would be suspended, Watson presented Butscher with a plaque acknowledging her 30 years of service to the agency.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

