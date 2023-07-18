Columbia County deputies arrest burglary suspect after multiple K9 searches

Deputies say Salanci was located hiding underneath a residence.
Deputies say Salanci was located hiding underneath a residence.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the burglary suspect who escaped a multiple law enforcement perimeters.

Columbia County deputies arrested Scott Salanci Tuesday morning.

Deputies say Salanci was located hiding underneath a residence.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested for stabbing a man at an apartment complex

They say Scott Salanci is suspected of breaking into a home in the area of State Road 47 and County Road 240 in Columbia County. They believe he stole guns from the home and is therefore considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies had already detained two other people connected to the crime.

Deputies had a perimeter in the area of SW Magical Terr and SW Riddle Ln. They say Salanci was seen Tuesday morning wearing grey gym shorts, black socks, no shoes, and no shirt.

They asked residents to remain inside while they tracked him with a K9 team. Officials asked that if anyone saw Salanci to dial 911.

TRENDING: Concerns high in Crystal River as agents search for driver who committed hit and run

The first perimeter was set up around 12:30 p.m. on July 13 and a K9 tracking team was deployed. About an hour later, the search was discontinued.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton accepts the award from Janice Garry and Gwendolen Wagner,...
Barton receives award from League of Women Voters
Alligator (FILE)
Alligator bites man at Alexander Springs, swim area closed
Jermaine Bright, 41, booking photo
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing a man at an apartment complex
Crews investigating what caused Gilchrist Blue Springs to turn green over the weekend