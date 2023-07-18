Columbia County deputies arrest burglary suspect after multiple K9 searches

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the burglary suspect who escaped a multiple law enforcement perimeters.

Columbia County deputies arrested Scott Salanci Tuesday morning.

Deputies say Salanci was located hiding underneath a residence.

They say Scott Salanci is suspected of breaking into a home in the area of State Road 47 and County Road 240 in Columbia County. They believe he stole guns from the home and is therefore considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies had already detained two other people connected to the crime.

Deputies had a perimeter in the area of SW Magical Terr and SW Riddle Ln. They say Salanci was seen Tuesday morning wearing grey gym shorts, black socks, no shoes, and no shirt.

They asked residents to remain inside while they tracked him with a K9 team. Officials asked that if anyone saw Salanci to dial 911.

The first perimeter was set up around 12:30 p.m. on July 13 and a K9 tracking team was deployed. About an hour later, the search was discontinued.

