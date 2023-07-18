Council members discuss confusion over stance on Richardson Community Center

Lake City Council members discuss how the Richardson Community Center is going to run.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - More confusion over how the Richardson Community Center in Lake City is going to run.

During a request for funding through the end of the fiscal year, city council members expressed confusion over their commitment of funds.

Part of the confusion appears to be the result of a joint city-county oversight board that apparently has not been organized.

Eventually, the council determined that a 40 thousand dollar contribution will go to programming at Richardson but no formal motion was made on July 17th.

