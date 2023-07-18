Dunnellon City leaders discuss regulations for short-term rentals, Airbnbs

Many vacation rental owners say this is a bad idea.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - After three hours of discussion, Dunnellon City leaders considered major changes to vacation rentals and how they operate.

“We did a good job on resolving, narrowing out what the regulations and rules are,” shared vice-mayor, Tim Inskeep.

Mayor Wally Dunn is pushing for a new ordinance because he wants to make sure vacation property owners register with the state and he says some don’t comply with the law.

The draft ordinance focuses on items like occupancy, inspections, safety and parking regulations as well as human trafficking and sexual offenders.

“There is no place to complain,” stated Inskeep. “You go to the state, the state doesn’t have the resources, so this allows the city to have a vehicle to address those complaints.”

Some council members want the ordinance to be adopted by October 1st. However, many vacation rental property owners say the ordinance is rushed, and they worry about the costs.

“We’re really putting together a very strict and stringent ordinance without full understanding the cost,” shared resident Katie Guice. “Not only costs to short-term rental owners, but more importantly the cost to the city and the cost ultimately to the tax payers and the residents of Dunnellon.”

Many at the meeting also say the ordinance will affect their growing corner of Marion County.

The ordinance will be revised and presented once again on August 7th.

