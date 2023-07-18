FDOT officials studying Starke Bypass intersections

Three projects are scheduled, but none involve the intersections with traffic lights
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Bradford County Sheriff’s officials continue to respond to wreck after wreck, the Florida Department of Transportation is conducting a study.

FDOT Officials tell TV20 the organization recently began a traffic study into the intersections to the north and south of Starke where the Hwy 301 alternate truck route recombines with the main highway. BCSO Deputy Chief Brad Smith says deputies respond to those two lights almost every day. Crash reporting from both entities is not up to date, but when it is there are disagreements.

“There has been a consistent ongoing discussion with FDOT telling them about our concerns with those intersections. The best we get out of them is that they’ll do traffic studies. But, when they report specific studies that they have as far as accidents compared to the numbers that we have there’s always dispenses with those numbers,” said Smith.

RELATED STORY: Hundreds of wrecks on Starke Bypass since opening, BCSO looking into changes

According to the Sheriff’s Department, as of March 2022, 130 crashes have been reported on the seven-mile stretch of Hwy 301 since it opened in 2019. David Fitts comes to town from Melrose to go to Walmart. He believes a lot of these crashes could be solved simply by slowing down.

“I personally, I think the big problem is the people. People just don’t have patience nowadays. To me, it’s a beautiful piece of highway,” said Fitts.

There are three projects scheduled along the bypass to begin in 2024

  • U.S. 301 @ SR 100 intersection – (Lighting) expected to begin early 2024 and be completed in fall 2024.
  • U.S. 301 @ SR 16 intersection – (Lighting) expected to begin early 2024 and be completed in fall 2024.
  • U.S. 301 corridor (Landscaping) – expected to be completed in winter 2024.

The completion date and start of those projects are all subject to weather delays.

