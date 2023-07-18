Gainesville man arrested for stabbing a man at an apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department arrested a man accused of stabbing another man with a pocketknife fracturing his spine early Tuesday morning.

Officers arrested Jermaine Bright, 41, on the charge of attempted homicide after a stabbing at an apartment complex.

According to the arrest report, Bright, a witness, and the victim went to the parking lot just after midnight to fight. Bright knocked the victim to the ground and climbed on top of him.

Bright pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the back causing his spine to fracture. Bright then ran off.

The victim was found unconscious and bleeding heavily. He was taken to UF Health Shands.

Officers found Bright in a bathroom. He claimed that the victim charged at another person and Bright attacked him in defense of the other person. A witness said the victim never charged anyone.

