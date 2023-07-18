Gainesville man arrested for stabbing a man at GRACE Marketplace

The Gainesville Police Department arrested a man accused of stabbing another man with a pocketknife, fracturing his spine, early Tuesday morning
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department arrested a man accused of stabbing another man with a pocketknife fracturing his spine early Tuesday morning.

Officers arrested Jermaine Bright, 41, on the charge of attempted homicide after a stabbing at GRACE marketplace

According to the arrest report, Bright, a witness, and the victim went to the parking lot just after midnight to fight. Bright knocked the victim to the ground and climbed on top of him.

Bright pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the back causing his spine to fracture. Bright then ran off.

TRENDING: Columbia County deputies continue search for burglary suspect

The victim was found unconscious and bleeding heavily. He was taken to UF Health Shands.

Officers found Bright in a bathroom. He claimed that the victim charged at another person and Bright attacked him in defense of the other person. A witness said the victim never charged anyone.

clarification: A previous version of this article stated the crime occurred at an apartment complex. TV20 obtained additional information about the incident clarifying the location was GRACE Marketplace, a nonprofit assisting people who are homeless

