Gainesville Regional Airport awarded $6.3M for infrastructure improvements

Gainesville Regional Airport (FILE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is granting the Gainesville Regional Airport millions of dollars to improve infrastructure and purchase a new aircraft firefighting vehicle.

The more than $6.3 million will be used to replace an old firefighting vehicle with a new state-of-the-art unit. The money will also be used for improving aviation pavements.

The grant is part of the FAA’s FY23 Airport Improvement Program.

“We appreciate the efforts of all who helped to make this grant possible,” said Allan J. Penska, Chief Executive Officer of the Gainesville Regional Airport. “These funds are vital to our continued growth and maintenance of key infrastructure.”

RELATED: Silver Airways announces new flight route at Gainesville Regional Airport

Rep. Cammack of Gainesville announced on Tuesday that the airport would receive the grant.

“Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) continues to be an important part of our community in North Central Florida, providing commercial and chartered flights each day to destinations across the south and along the eastern seaboard,” said Cammack. “To continue the service patrons have come to expect at Gainesville Regional, it’s imperative to improve the infrastructure and continue to attract more travelers who deserve the best visitor experience possible. I know GNV will put the funds to good use, and I look forward to seeing the improvements.”

