GPD investigates shooting after victim dumped at apartment complex

Verdant Cove Apartments sign (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting in Gainesville on Tuesday afternoon.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Verdant Cove Apartments on Southeast 10th Place after callers reported a teen boy was dropped off. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies determined the shooting occurred near Fred Cone Park on East University Avenue. Due to the location of the shooting, the case was turned over to Gainesville Police Department detectives to investigate.

