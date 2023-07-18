Man dies in Gainesville Police Department custody, investigation launched

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating after a man died in the custody of the Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday.

According to the police department, officers responded to Circle K on Southwest Archer Road around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a man trespassing and causing a disturbance. Earlier in the day, employees reported the same man had attempted to enter customers’ vehicles and was acting abnormally.

Officers arrested the man for trespassing and he was taken to jail. About 10 minutes after arriving at the jail, the man was taken to North Florida Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

One hour later, he “suffered a medical event” and died.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested for stabbing a man at GRACE Marketplace

The identity of the man will not be released until next of kin notifications are made. Along with the FDLE investigation, Gainesville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is monitoring the case.

