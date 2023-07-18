Ocala man arrested after being found with 500 grams of MDPV

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested after officers say they found about 500 grams of a synthetic drug.

The drug is similar to ecstasy.

Ocala Police officers say Darius Douglas, 31, was arrested last Thursday during a traffic stop.

A female driver and two children were also in the vehicle.

Crews investigating what caused Gilchrist Blue Springs to turn green over the weekend

The woman said she did not know about the drugs in the car despite the smell of weed.

Douglas has been in and out of jail at least a dozen times since 2010.

